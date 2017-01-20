Auto Repair 101: The Best Ways To Change Your Oil

Owning a car gives you the freedom to go where you want, when you want. However, owning a car also means that you have to keep your vehicle in good working order. By learning some of the basics of auto repair, you can make sure that your car is always running smoothly.

If any parts of your car need to be replaced, make sure you ask for the (OEM) Original Equipment Manufacturer parts instead of generic parts. Keeping the exact specifications required by the manufacturer is essential in having optimum performance. Although generic parts are cheaper, spending a little more on OEM parts will make a big impact on your car's longevity.

Do not assume you have been ripped-off by your mechanic because of the high price of your bill. Some parts are very expensive to replace, including engines, transmission systems or dashboard computers. You should ask your mechanic about the cost of the parts he had to put in your car.

Make sure your auto technician is qualified to work on your specific car. Motor vehicles are complex machines and each brand has unique characteristics. Some brands require special tools, parts, and procedures. Many standard auto technicians either lack these items or don;t have them easily available. Without these items, they can't fix your vehicle.

There is no better way to find an auto mechanic than to get a referral. Get recommendations from family and friends. Ask about how much they paid, the quality of the repairs and the customer service. People will let you know what kind of things they had to deal with and if the person was honest.

If you have a maintenance log, devote yourself to keeping it up-to-date. If it isn't, your car may undergo repairs that are not necessary and do nothing to help you. Further, this log is an indication to those working on your car that you expect the best for your vehicle.

Save some money by using your local auto parts store's diagnostic equiptment. Many are more than happy to let their customers use it because you may then purchase parts at their store. You benefit because you may have a small problem you can fix or you can just tell your mechanic what you want done.

Take your vehicle to a full service car wash a couple times a year for an extensive cleaning, inside and out. This removes most of the soil and helps preserve the interior of your car. This can pay off when you want to sell or trade your car in for a newer one.

Understand how the repair shop you are considering charges before signing any agreements. Some shops will charge a flat fee for labor, while others base it off of time. Some will opt for original parts, while others will use generics. Know what you have ahead of you before being accountable.

Go to a repair shop you are considering for the long haul with a smaller job first. It can be something as simple as an oil change or a tire rotation. This will give you at least a better hint of their capabilities, workmanship and friendliness before a bigger issue occurs.

Avoid being run over by your own car! When you jack your car up, be sure to set your emergency brake. Place bricks behind the tires you are not working on to keep your car from rolling. Keep a set of wedges or three or four bricks in the trunk of your car in case you have to change a flat tire on a hill.

Never feel like you have to go to your dealer for any sort of auto repairs or maintenance. In fact, the dealer could be rather pricey compared an unaffiliated (yet still quality) local auto repair shop. Do your homework about where you are considering going, and then make the best call for yourself.

If you can video record an issue you are having with your car, do so. That video can prove invaluable to your auto repair shop as they try to understand the issue. It's a much better solution than you trying to describe the problem verbally. The repair team can watch the video over and over to learn what they can.

It's always better to make an appointment with an auto repair establishment than to simply drop in. They may need to order parts or prepare equipment in order to deal with your car. If you are unable to set up an appointment, try not to drop in at the opening and closing of the shop. These are the busiest times of day as people who have appointments are dropping off or picking up their cars.

Before you have a mechanic work on your car, get a good estimate of what your bill will be. Understand how much the labor costs will be. This will avoid most surprises. If the repairs will cost significantly more than the estimate, have the mechanic call first to authorize the additional costs.

As was discussed at the beginning of this article, fixing a car can be a very challenging task for many people due to a variety of reasons. However, with the right knowledge and advice, anyone can fix a car much more easily. Apply this article's advice and you'll be on your way to repairing a car by yourself.