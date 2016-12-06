Fixing Your Vehicle: You Should Read This!

Fixing your car can cost you a lot of money. You have two major expenses: the cost of the parts and paying the mechanic to repair the car. Isn't it far cheaper to learn to do the work on your own? Well now you can, thanks to the tips in the following article.

Make sure you get a signed copy of the estimate for the repairs. You also need to make sure that the contract contains a clause that the shop must contact you before exceeding the total on the estimate. This will protect you from getting a surprise bill once work is completed.

Don't pay money for air. Familiarize yourself with the correct air pressure of your car tires and invest in an air compressor. Check your tires on a regular basis and keep them properly inflated on your own. Being able to do this yourself on a regular basis will save you money in terms of wear and tear and regular maintenance.

Just like at the doctor, you can get a second opinion before agreeing to costly repairs. A reputable shop should not be padding the bill, but it does not hurt to see what another professional thinks about the situation. If you are still nervous, the dealer is always an option. It will be more expensive, but they tend to someone checking over their shoulder more often.

Protect your car from water damage. Take the time to make sure all windows and doors are properly closed. Keep your car on higher ground if you live in an area that's easily flooded. If you have sandbags, build a wall around your car. Don't drive in areas with high water levels. Don't start your car if it's been exposed to flood waters.

If you are planning a road trip, make sure that you go and have your car serviced. Plan it a little ahead so you are not rushing to get it done at the last minute. Even if your car feels fine, you want to make sure that you will make it to your destination and back with no issues.

Before paying your mechanic for any work done, make sure to take it for a short test drive first, to make sure everything is working as it should. Lots of people skip this practice and they might end up not solving the issue they initially came in for.

Make sure that your technician has the proper certification. You want to see that he or she has credentials indicating that they know how to work on vehicles properly. This will tell you if they are properly trained and will provide you with quality service.

If you are having extensive repairs done, make sure that you get several estimates. Most mechanical shops are trustworthy, but others may try to slip in little extras which quickly add up. Take your time and find a shop you feel you can trust. Also, look for someone who has experience with your type of car. There's a good chance that these shops will know how to repair your car.

A dent or scratch in a plastic bumper is very easy to fix. Start by cutting the bits that stick out from the dent until the edges are smooth. You can then use a filler to make the dent disappear. Sand over the area and paint to hide the repair.

Whenever you get gas, check the pressure in your tires. Take a look at each tire and be sure they are free of any debris. If there's an issue, get it fixed quickly. You never want to drive on bad tires.

Watch out for the type of shop that will take off your good tires and put old ones on. They do this to make money off of those who do not know enough to check. Put chalk marks on the tires prior to bringing the car in. After the repair is complete, check to see that the chalk is still on your tires.

Keep an eye on the wet puddles under your car. Color and consistency may help you figure out the issue. If it's pastel blue, yellow-green or fluorescent-orange, it may be an antifreeze leak due to a bad hose, leaking radiator, or water pump, or an overheated engine. Dark brown or black oily puddles can mean a bad gasket or seal is causing the leak. Red oily puddles are usually caused by a power-steering or transmission fluid leak. Clear puddles usually aren't anything to worry about, as they may be condensation from the vehicle.

Now that you've read this article, you should have an idea of what to keep in mind when you need auto repairs. Getting your vehicle fixed can help you to have a sense of confidence on the road, so make sure you keep your auto running well by using the tips here. That way, you can keep your car as long as you need it.