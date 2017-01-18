Do You Have An Automotive Issue? Fix It Yourself!

Owning a car is quite a freedom. You can get wherever you would like to be at anytime you want. However, suffering a car breakdown is very disruptive. The advice included here will help you handle that situation if it arises.

Make sure you get quality parts to fix your car. You can usually get better prices if you get used parts from a junk yard but there is no way of knowing how long these parts will last. Do not hesitate to spend more on brand new parts that come with a guarantee.

Be sure to read your owner's manual to find out what kinds of fluids (oil, brake fluid, transmission fluid, steering fluid) your car needs and to learn how to check and top these off yourself. Keep a few bottles of each fluid in the trunk of your car in case of emergencies.

If you are having work done on your car, make sure you get a written estimate beforehand. The estimate should include what is being repaired, the parts that will be needed and the anticipated cost for labor. It should also say that they will call for your approval before doing any additional work which exceeds the amount or time specified.

If you are worried about an auto body shop puffing up the amount of work that needs to be done, go and get free diagnostics from somewhere else. Since there is no guarantee you will get work done by them, they have no reason to claim there is more needed than necessary.

Save some money by using your local auto parts store's diagnostic equiptment. Many are more than happy to let their customers use it because you may then purchase parts at their store. You benefit because you may have a small problem you can fix or you can just tell your mechanic what you want done.

Do not be afraid to ask a potential technician any questions you have. It is your vehicle that they will be working on and it is important that someone with the proper qualifications is handling it with care. In addition to asking about the problem with the vehicle, ask them any other questions you have about your car.

Even if you aren't particularly handy, there are a few DIY repairs that almost anyone can do. For example, changing the windshield wiper blades is really just a matter of snapping off one set and snapping on another. Look in your user's manual or use a measuring tape to determine what size you need. Don't be dismayed if the store where you purchase your windshield wiper blades only has one in the right size. You can use one that is an inch shorter on the passenger side of your windshield without causing any problems.

Whenever you are working on your car's electrical system, you should make certain the battery is disconnected. Failing to do so could cause you to receive an electrical shock. If you aren't certain whether or not the area you intend to work on has electrical components, play it save and disconnect your battery.

If you take your car into a shop, expect to be asked about additional service. However, you don't have to take them up on this. Simply get done what you need to get done. If you feel someone is pressuring you too much, move on. While it is their job to try and sell you on as much as possible, you need to feel good with whoever you are working with.

You should always pay attention to the way your car smells. An unpleasant smell is usually caused by a leak or an electrical short. It is best not to drive your car and find a mechanic who can come inspect it to determine what is causing the strong smell.

Listen for any strange noises that your car may be making. These may be popping sounds, knocks, squeals, or something else. They are definitely symptoms of some sort of issue that needs auto repair. Keep a log of when you hear them, and note the type of driving you were doing when they occurred. It will help the auto shop diagnose the issue properly.

Be wary of auto repair shops that try to pressure you into getting repairs done. You may go into a shop for one thing, and the mechanic will tell you that you have other problems. It's fine if a mechanic informs you of any possible work that may need to be done, but when they try to turn it into a requirement, rather than an option, it's time to find a new mechanic.

It's always better to make an appointment with an auto repair establishment than to simply drop in. They may need to order parts or prepare equipment in order to deal with your car. If you are unable to set up an appointment, try not to drop in at the opening and closing of the shop. These are the busiest times of day as people who have appointments are dropping off or picking up their cars.

If you can video record an issue you are having with your car, do so. That video can prove invaluable to your auto repair shop as they try to understand the issue. It's a much better solution than you trying to describe the problem verbally. The repair team can watch the video over and over to learn what they can.

Ask if you can go for a short test drive with a mechanic after getting your car fixed. Do not pay for the repairs until you are sure the issue is fixed. If you still hear the noise that caused you to bring the car to the mechanic in the first place, do not hesitate to ask for a refund.

If you plan to not use your car for a long time, put it up on jacks and fill the gas tank. This will avoid repair costs when you put the car back in use. Do not engage the parking brake and make sure the area in which you store the car is dry enough to prevent rust.

Don't be afraid to ask questions of your mechanic. In addition to asking about the price, tell them you want repair details. How long is the repair going to take them? What work is being performed? How much are the parts going to set you back? Ask about anything else that you think of. This shows you know a little and would like to know more, and it helps you deal with future issues.

When taking in your car for scheduled maintenance, take you owner's manual with you. Mechanics will often try to add on services that the manufacturer of your car doesn't require. Things like fuel injection cleaning, transmission fluid replacement, and others. Tell them you only want the services your manufacturer recommends. Having the manual on hand strengthens your case.

You should now be able to make the right decision next time you have a problem with your car. Don't get stuck on the side of the road. Don't overpay for your parts. Don't get duped by the side-street mechanic. Instead, get treated right with the tips that have been discussed here.